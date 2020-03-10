The past of Ash's new pokémon moves fans

Share it:

Ash Ketchum, in the company of the unpublished character Go, has recently embarked on a new journey that does not focus on the Galar region, but on the entire Pokemon world that we have known with the last series. In fact, the Pokémon anime is enriching the protagonist's team with monsters from the areas already explored.

With the last episode, Ash's team welcomed Gengar into his ranks. The specter-type pokémon has given many troubles to the boy in the previous episodes and this is probably due to trauma suffered in the past. At the bottom we can see a fan tweet "Out of Context Pokémon" showing the clip with Gengar as protagonist.

The pokémon is in front of an abandoned building where he arrives with his previous coach. The boy tells him to stay there while he goes to check something and, of course, the pokémon trusts. However Gengar waits there day after day, but his coach doesn't come back.

It is not the first time in the Pokémon anime that we have witnessed such a case: in the first season, when Ash took the first steps of his journey, came into contact with an abandoned Charmander. That Charmander would later become a trusted companion and evolved into Charizard, one of the coach's most popular pokémon.

Pokémon episode 16, number 1103 of the entire franchise, ended with a new entry. You are appreciating the Ash's team?