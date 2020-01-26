The past is the past? Ex José Eduardo Derbez receives the year with a new heartthrob

The past is the past? Although we believed that José Eduardo Derbez and Bárbara Escalante would give themselves a new opportunity in love, everything seems to indicate that the above will never happen …

And it is that Barbara introduced her new heartthrob, and she did it through her Instagram stories. The young man is called Pedro Echenique and he is very handsome.

He accompanied the postcard of the following and revealing legend:

"The owner of my fortnights".

Although so far, neither of them has shared images as a couple on their Instagram accounts, Barbara seems very happy with this new stage of her life.

Barbara and José Eduardo ended their five-year courtship last September. Through a statement, Derbez confirmed that the couple put an end to their relationship:

"I want to inform you that Barbara Escalante and I have decided to end our relationship, but it does not mean that we do not continue to maintain a great friendship; because Barbara is a woman in all the extension of the word"

You may also be interested: He took out the P.Luche! José Eduardo Derbez boasts body without clothes and is trolled by hairy