The past condemns it: the phrase of a figure that is claimed by FC Barcelona and could compromise its future

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Pjanic could become the new reinforcement of FC Barcelona – REUTERS / Massimo Pinca

The barter between FC Barcelona and Juventus for Arthur Melo and Miralem Pjanic enters its decisive straight line, faced with the need to close the accounts on June 30, after a disastrous financial year due to the consequences of the coronavirus.

In this context and with the signings almost closed, A controversial Bosnian statement came to light While militating in the ranks of the Roma that many Barça fans are questioning at this time.

According to different sources, the operation may soon run out, after Arthur, who was initially reluctant to accept the transfer, can benefit from the operation, Due to the tax conditions that they offer you in Italy and that could triple your income.

The midfielder declared himself a fan of Real Madrid – REUTERS / Massimo Pinca

“Now I'm fine in Rome, but I don't know if I'm going out or not this summer. If you ask me about my favorite team, I will tell you that since I was a child I have always liked Real Madrid ”, the midfielder assured the newspaper Oslobodjenje during his time in the Italian capital (between 2011 and 2016)

ThuJuventus player could wear the colors of the classic rival these days since FC Barcelona needs to sell urgently and an operation similar to the one that occurred at the end of last season with the transfer of Cillessen to Valencia and the arrival of Neto in Barcelona could be repeated.

According to information from Sky Italia, Arthur (23 years old) would be valued at 80 million euros, while Pjanic (30) is valued at 70. For the transaction to close, Barcelona needs to guarantee the differential of ten million euros.

Arthur traveled to Turin – EFE / Salvador Sas



Everything seems to be on track despite those words Pjanic since images were recently released in which the Brazilian was arriving in Turin to pass the official medical review before completing his transfer to Juventus.

After the 2-2 in Vigo, a game in which Arthur participated in the last minutes, the former Guild returned with the expedition to Barcelona and on Saturday night traveled to Turin, with permission from Barcelona.

A doctor from the Catalan club moved with him, as well as Robert Fernández, the former technical secretary of Barcelona and now a personal friend of the Brazilian and who was one of those who endorsed his arrival at the Barça entity in the summer of 2018.

As for Miralem Pjanic, everything points to the doctor who has traveled with Arthur supervises the Bosnian medical examination in Turin before giving the final approval to the signing of the Juventus midfielder.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Luis Suárez's dart at Quique Setién after the tie of FC Barcelona

Simeone made history at Atlético Madrid: the mark he achieved after the victory against Alavés

Double assistance and protagonist of the great controversy with the VAR: this was the game of Messi, who still does not achieve goal 700