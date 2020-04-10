The Passion of Christ: the strange things that happened in his recording

Share it:

The movie of Passion of Christ, which swept through the box office in 2004 amid controversy and praise, has given much to talk about not only for its impact in reliving the torment that Jesus suffered when he was crucified, but for strange events that took place during filming.

The iconic film, directed by Mel Gibson, has the actor Jim Caviezel as the protagonist, who gives life to Jesus, caused a stir and converted Catholicism to more than one by representing with such crudeness the torment to which Christ was subjected.

His recording was marked by a series of bizarre events that even convinced Caviezel himself and cast members that there was a mystical sense in making that film.

Mel Gibson was clear that he wanted to make a realistic film, which is why he decided that the characters' dialogues should be in Latin, Aramaic and Hebrew, languages ​​spoken at the time.

When Caviziel received the invitation to play Jesus, Gibson warned him that it would be very difficult and that, if he accepted, he ran the risk of being marginalized in Hollywood.

After thinking about it for 24 hours, the actor gave his answer to the director: "I think we have to do it, even if it's difficult. And something else, my initials are JC and I'm 33 years old. I hadn't realized it until now," Gibson replied, "You're scaring me."

Thus began the challenge that would mark Caviziel's career and life. Previously, the actor met with then-Pope John Paul II, who gave him his blessing.

The torture

Determined to endow his interpretation as the Christian Messiah with greater realism, Caviziel acted in extreme conditions that led to injuries caused by interpreting torture.

The actor had to get up every day at two in the morning, since it took eight hours for his makeup to be ready to start filming at 10 in the morning.

Filming had to be interrupted from time to time so that the makeup was retouched, and if the weather made it impossible to continue, Caviziel had to sleep wearing makeup and then resume the task.

The products used for makeup were of very high quality and perfectly applied to make Jesus' wounds look real, therefore, they were difficult to remove for the actor, who had to shower with very hot water to achieve it.

However, it reached a point where it had become practically impossible to remove makeup and painful blisters began to appear on her skin, preventing her from resting and sleeping.

During the scene on the way to Calvary, Caviziel had to carry a 70-kilogram cross on his back. The weight of the object was so great that it ended up dislocating his shoulder, something that was recorded and is part of the film.

When they recreated the moment when Jesus was flogged by Roman soldiers, they placed a metal plate on the actor's back to protect him from the blows, however, one of the actors miscalculated and tore his skin by whipping him, leaving him without air.

"I was representing Jesus, but I felt enraged like a devil," admitted the actor at the mistake of his partner.

The worst thing is that the shot did not even work, because when he fell doubled over in pain, the plate was exposed and they had to shoot again. Days later, the error was repeated when another actor hit him where he had previously been beaten.

The pain made the man squirm, causing his hands to cut with the metal rings to which they were attached. As they approached to help him, they saw that his back had an open wound of 30 centimeters. Faced with the actor's fear of another new mistake, they decided that the actors would use only a wooden handle and digitally recreate the whips.

The moment of the crucifixion was even more painful, as the actor was hung from the cross due to Gibson's desire to be as realistic as possible. The filming of those scenes lasted 15 days in which Caviziel hung for hours.

To this it is added that at that time it was winter in Italy, where they recorded, so the American actor, after spending so much time exposed to low temperatures covered only with a loincloth, began to suffer attacks of hypothermia.

He was shaking so badly they had to bring him three heaters to help him, which ran the risk of burning his feet in case the weather changed abruptly.

He could not eat, the cold froze his lips, despite the attempts of the attendees to reduce the cold, Caviziel ended up contracting pneumonia.

A spiritual experience

Despite the great physical torment that he suffered, the actor remained firm in doing his work, which he had already assumed as a "spiritual experience".

When questioned by Gibson about whether he wanted to continue, he replied, "I am going to continue. This is between God and me."

Caviziel was convinced it was his destiny to go through it all, both to achieve a critically acclaimed hit film and to convert some viewers to Catholicism and, most importantly, to reaffirm his own faith.

He claims to have felt the "great presence" of Christ in some moments of the recording, which inspired him to pray.

I don't want people to see me. I just want them to see Jesus. And through that, conversions will occur. "

Filming this movie also had a profound effect on other cast members. For example, in the way of the cross, the hired extras would kneel even though that was not in the script.

The actor Pedro Sarubbi, who gave life to the thief Barabbas, freed instead of Jesus according to the Bible, relates how when recording that scene he felt that it was not Caviziel but Jesus himself who looked him in the eye, where there was "only mercy and love " This experience was decisive for him to convert to Catholicism.

Actor Luca Lionello, who played Judas and declared an atheist, also converted to Catholicism after filming; he confessed and also baptized his children.

Other inexplicable events that occurred in the filming and that many attribute to something divine was the fall of three lightning bolts at different times. The most shocking moment was when one of the lightning bolts struck Jim Caviziel himself during the Sermon on the Mount sequence, which left his hair completely singed.

The success

Five months were required to carry out the filming. The fruits came soon: the film swept the box office, grossing $ 611 million worldwide, with three Oscar Awards nominations for Best Soundtrack, Best Cinematography and Best Makeup, although it did not win any.

Controversy also surrounded the film, which many noted as having anti-Semitic overtones. The truth is that more than 15 years after its release, it is one of the most famous and acclaimed films about Jesus.