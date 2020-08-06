The particular phrase that Guardiola used to highlight Benzema's present and his comparison with Messi

Share it:

Guardiola spoke before the rematch against Real Madrid for the Champions League

There are few hours left for the official return of the Champions League, the highest soccer club tournament in Europe. And the return will be with a stellar game of the round of 16 of the competition that had to postpone its definition due to the advance of the coronavirus pandemic in the Old Continent from March. This Friday, the Manchester City will receive Real Madrid at home with the advantage of having achieved a valuable victory at the Santiago Bernabéu, on February 26.

In the anteroom to the momentous confrontation, Pep Guardiola He spoke with the media at the press conference prior to the meeting and, when asked about the great performance showed by Karim Benzema in the restart of the Spanish league, which was key for the Meringue can keep the title after two seasons, he used a particular phrase to refer to the present of the French attacker.

“It is extraordinary, very good. But he is one of the list of the 20 that have come out when they ask me if he is at Messi's level ”, confessed the Spanish coach about the level of the goalscorer of the team that will be rival this Friday in the Etihad Stadium.

After the stoppage due to the coronavirus, Benzema put the Real Madrid attack on his shoulders and led the Zinedine Zidane team to win the La Liga championship: ended with 21 goals and 8 assists.

Benzema was a key player for Real Madrid's success in the Spanish league (REUTERS / Sergio Perez)

In addition to targeting the present of the French-born player, Guardiola tHe also spoke of other decisive pieces in the new consecration of the Madrid team.. One of them is Zizou, the DT who returned to the White House to change the fate of a team that had no fixed destination.

“I think it is a team that awaits you on the one hand and comes out on the other. We have talked about them, but we have focused more on ourselves, on what we have to do to beat them. In the first leg we saw more things about Madrid, because we knew him less, "said Pep, who also took the opportunity to highlight the captain of Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos.

"He is a very important player, throughout an impeccable career."

On February 26, City silenced Real Madrid fans at the Santiago Bernabéu (REUTERS / Sergio Perez)

When asked if there is any special condition for returning to face the classic rival of Barcelona, ​​a club in which Guardiola shone as a player and had a historic step on the bench of substitutes, today City DT was blunt. "Not. Of course I am a follower of Barcelona, ​​but I already played against Bayern or Barcelona. I focus on what we have to do to get this club to the next round. I want to beat any rival, whatever it is"

Finally, Pep took a few seconds to mark how different the sport is without the public in the stands. "This sport is for people. The players want to play with them in the stands and for them, but now it is not possible. This is the reality. The first thing is health. We will see when it can. It is more important that children return to school than fans of stadiums, "he concluded.

