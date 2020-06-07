The particular phrase of the representative of Armani for the interest of Pumas

From Mexico the rumor arose that Cougars of the UNAM He intends to hire Franco Armani, the River keeper. He was consulted about this the goalkeeper's representative, Nicolás Petropulos, who confirmed it although his response was somewhat particular due to its ambiguity. On the one hand, he recognized the polls, none of which were official, but on the other, he did not rule out analyzing an interesting proposal if it arrives.
"I want to highlight that No one from Pumas officially called me, but it was businessmen who surveyed and consulted the conditions or possible conditions for Armani to reach Pumas, but nobody from the club ”, The goalkeeper's agent said in statements to ESPN.
In turn, the representative added that the archer "is very happy" at the club, and although He did not rule out analyzing a "very interesting" proposal. in the future, "far" is to think of a way out of the "millionaire". Franco Armani is 33 years old and his contract with River expires in June 2022. The goalkeeper has a $ 20 million termination clause.
Mexican media also mentioned the interest of the Aztec club for another goalkeeper with a past in Argentine soccer and former Boca: Sebastián Sosa.
After there was speculation about the chances of former Vélez and Rosario Central to return to Xeneize and even confirm the dialogue, Juan Román Riquelme, the 33-year-old Uruguayan could land on Pumas and "help" River retain Franco Armani.
In mid-2012, just before he left the club and in the final stretch of Juan Román Riquelme's career, Sebastián Sosa he received a compliment from his former partner: "With him Boca has a goalkeeper for ten years". However, circumstances led him to sign with Vélez in that pass market, before he defended the arches of Rosario Central and Pachuca, Mineros and Morelia of Mexico. Now the Uruguayan reappeared in orbit.
“There are still two years out of those ten that Román had declared, ha. Who knows, who knows. I had contact with him until a month ago. I told him about my situation and it is on the table ”explained in Continental Closs the 33-year-old goalkeeper who is leaving the Mexican Morelia free, who is about to change headquarters, name, shirt and even colors. “I am analyzing all kinds of situations. Everything is very messy the team and one as a footballer does not like or convince those things. If a new opportunity arises, it can be evaluated, "he added.
Sosa played in the last season in Monarca de Morelia, but his contract expired so he must seek new horizons. In Mexico he also defended the colors of Mineros. How was it related to Pumas? That in the last hours, the goalkeeper began to follow on Twitter at least 12 accounts that are related to the cast of UNAM, among them the footballers of the Mexican first team Michel González and Juan Pablo Vigón.
