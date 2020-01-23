The parody account of ‘influencers‘ (@influencersinthewild) that will cheer you up for the rest of the week

Share it:

Surely the stage sounds: you walk down the street and see a girl or boy who is being made photos videos. The person in question seems to be in his world (he is, obviously) and the situation seen from the outside is somewhat comical: his postures are very concrete, the faces of his face change at the speed of the click and life is still around him like nothing.

It's very common. In the era of TikTok and Instagram This is the vital tonic for many many people (not only 'influencers' and, at the most, teenagers), and especially in places where they are on vacation.

For the comedy of the matter and to celebrate 'the culture of content' – as he has baptized in the bio of his profile – 'instagramer' Tank Sinatra has created an account where it collects all these bizarre moments. With the help of all his followers (over 430K), in @influencersinthewild (which would come to be translated as 'influencers in the wild') publishes 'posts' in which people are taking photos or videos in very diverse situations.

Either 'influencers'or not, the moments he shows are very funny and, if you dare to follow him, in the'stories'publish the discards that, we assure you, can also liven up your existence.

For the latter, we have compiled our favorites. A frame.

