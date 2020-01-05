The paradón with which Oblak saved the victory of Atlético in 92 '

The Atlético de Madrid has assaulted the third position of The league after imposing on I raised (2-1) thanks to the goals of Correa and Felipe. And thanks, even more so, to the almost perpetual Zamora of the First Division, Jan Oblak. The Slovenian avoided the goal of Bardhi with a superb hand to repel the head to head from the small area.

With that great paradón assured victory for theirs in the last seconds of the game, after the referee added three minutes.

The Levante finished three times on goal, by the eight shots of the mattresses. However, Oblak was decisive twice, both on Bardhi. A few minutes before the one explained, he already took out a providential stop to a Macedonian auction from within the area.