Sports

The paradón with which Oblak saved the victory of Atlético in 92 '

January 4, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The Atlético de Madrid has assaulted the third position of The league after imposing on I raised (2-1) thanks to the goals of Correa and Felipe. And thanks, even more so, to the almost perpetual Zamora of the First Division, Jan Oblak. The Slovenian avoided the goal of Bardhi with a superb hand to repel the head to head from the small area.

With that great paradón assured victory for theirs in the last seconds of the game, after the referee added three minutes.

The Levante finished three times on goal, by the eight shots of the mattresses. However, Oblak was decisive twice, both on Bardhi. A few minutes before the one explained, he already took out a providential stop to a Macedonian auction from within the area.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.