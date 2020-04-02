         'The paper house', where the Netflix series stayed at the end of the third season and what answers can we expect from the fourth

Share it:

The wait is about to come to an end. Netflix premieres this Friday, April 3, the fourth season of los La casa de papel ’, one of the biggest television bombings in recent years. Surely many of you are looking forward to hearing how the "adventures" of Professor, Tokyo and company continue, but almost nine months have passed since the launch of the third batch of episodes and You may not remember very well where everything stayed.

Next we are going to review the moment in which ‘The paper house’ stayed at the end of its third season and what are the answers they should give us in this fourth season, especially in its initial section. Obviously going to have many spoilers of the series, keep that in mind if you are not up to date yet. Without further ado, let's get to it.

The Professor against the ropes and Lisbon arrested

The Professor and Lisbon were cornered in the final stretch of the third season, so they decided to separate to increase their chances of escaping from the police. He seemed to get it, but she ends up seeking refuge on a farm, being forced to negotiate with the couple who live there so that they do not turn her over to the authorities. Finally he can't avoid it and it is implied that she is executed by one of her former partners in the body.

Everything turns out to be Alice's plan to destabilize the Professor, so it will be necessary to see how the character played by Álvaro Morte ends up falling before discovering that he is being manipulated. In addition, he and Lisbon have been forced to leave a motorhome and an ambulance behind in their flight in a somewhat hasty way, so the police could find evidence to use against them.

That's where Lisbon's going to come into play. It is clear that she is going to be questioned thoroughly to see if they can get her to betray the gang, Will Alicia break it? At least the confrontations between the characters played by Itziar Ituño and Najwa Nimri promise to be exciting.

Nairobi on the verge of death

Is Nairobi dead or not after being shot by a sniper? Another of the great unknowns left by the end of the third season. Recall that Alicia used Nairobi's son against her, which was taken from her long ago by social services for her irresponsible behavior – she herself admits that she used him as a mule, hiding all kinds of drugs in her teddy bear when she went down to the park with him.

It is expected that the band suffers some loss in this fourth season. In the second, it was Moscow and Berlin who lost their lives, so it would be rare for all to come out unscathed from the Bank of Spain. After all, the intensity needs to be raised even further and the question should not be whether or not someone will die, but who or who they will be.

The separation of Rio and Tokyo

Rio's triumphant return with the band soon made it clear that it was not going to be a smooth journey. And is that one of the first decisions he made was to break his relationship with Tokyo, leaving her completely sunk. In fact, it didn't take long for him to get drunk and try to heal his pain the only way he knows how: by giving it back to the other person. In this case, he makes Rio believe that he got involved with him because of the circumstances and that he was about to do it with Denver.

That option goes a step further when she tries to kiss him up to two times when they're in the elevator, will the series explore that possibility in season four? He is currently happily paired with Stockholm, but the arrival of an unexpected factor could blow him up. Indeed, I mean Arturo.

Arturo's arrival

Arturo took advantage of the exchange that he returned to Rio with the rest of the gang to sneak into the Bank of Spain and soon began putting in tares. On the one hand, he tried to get involved with Stockholm again after a talk in which it seemed that he simply wanted to allow him to meet his son at some point, but he also wanted to tickle Denver when he had to choose someone to pick him up. the teddy bear that ended up carrying Nairobi being shot down.

That things are going to go further is something that is taken for granted, the question is knowing how their presence will affect the couple formed by Denver and Stockholm. By now he has already begun to cloud everything and his presence at the Bank of Spain can only provoke all kinds of dramas, perhaps even beyond the couple in the fiction formed by Jaime Lorente and Esther Acebo.

The character of Belén Cuesta

In the last two episodes of the third season we could see that one of the hostages inside the Banco de España was played by Belén Cuesta. Nobody signs someone like that to have it as little less than background, who is their character and what role they will play in the future of the robbery is undoubtedly one of the great enigmas of the fourth season.

The popularity of the band

The third season ended with an irreversible decision. The police were about to assault the Bank of Spain and the gang decides to fight back the beast, so more than one agent must be seriously injured or even lose his life. The band had always had social support, but it will be necessary to see if they keep it after what happened.