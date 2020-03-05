         'The paper house': the tense trailer of part 4 of the Netflix series invites us to prepare for chaos

Share it:

My mother the one that comes upon us in the next part of 'The Paper House'. Netflix has just unveiled the official trailer of season 4 of the Spanish series and things among our favorite thieves paint badly.

And, we remember how we ended last year: Lisbon left for dead, the teacher without knowing what to do with the situation, Nairobi is badly injured … riot tracks are given on board and the tension that the trailer gives off the screen.

Recall that 'The paper house' returns in a little less than a month: April 3. A few new episodes starring Álvaro Morte, Úrsula Corberó, Pedro Alonso, Alba Flores, Itziar Ituño, Miguel Herrán, Esther Acebo, Jaime Lorento, Najwa Nimri and a long etcetera following the script by Álex Pina and company.

