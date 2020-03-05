Entertainment

         'The paper house': the tense trailer of part 4 of the Netflix series invites us to prepare for chaos

March 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
My mother the one that comes upon us in the next part of 'The Paper House'. Netflix has just unveiled the official trailer of season 4 of the Spanish series and things among our favorite thieves paint badly.

And, we remember how we ended last year: Lisbon left for dead, the teacher without knowing what to do with the situation, Nairobi is badly injured … riot tracks are given on board and the tension that the trailer gives off the screen.

Recall that 'The paper house' returns in a little less than a month: April 3. A few new episodes starring Álvaro Morte, Úrsula Corberó, Pedro Alonso, Alba Flores, Itziar Ituño, Miguel Herrán, Esther Acebo, Jaime Lorento, Najwa Nimri and a long etcetera following the script by Álex Pina and company.

