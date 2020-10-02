The Paper House, the masks invade reality: Salvini’s protester denounced

What a successful series like The House of Paper has entered the collective imagination by arrogance, it is also understood by the presence, in manifestations of every order, of “rebels” wearing the now famous red overalls of the band of thieves, often combined with the equally iconic Salvador Dalí mask.

The thing, however, cost dear to the city ​​councilor outgoing of Aosta Carola Carpinello, who last September had staged a protest during a rally by Salvini sporting the same look.

From a balcony of the town hall, in the very central Piazza Chanoux, the councilor had unrolled a banner with the inscription “No Lega Bella Ciao”, looking out dressed and disguised as Tokyo and his companions.

In doing so, however, Carola Carpinello broke the so-called “Royal law”, signed in 1975 by Oronzo Reale, who forbids covering one’s face during a political demonstration, and was then denounced on the loose by the police. The investigations of the Digos they later confirmed that it was indeed her.

To contextualize the law, we recall that the period was that of “years of lead“. For her part, Councilor Carpinello, a member of the leftist movement Adu, defended herself by declaring: “I had no reason to hide my identity. In fact, I entered the town hall stamping my badge and without hiding. Mine was only one protest performance, which included using the mask. “

