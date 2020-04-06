'The Paper House' Season 5

Share it:

As expected, the fourth season of ‘La casa de papel’ has endorsed the success of the series in Netflix. Very soon it became a global Trending Topic on Twitter and has been leading the Top 10 of the most popular on the platform all weekend. The only thing missing is the official announcement of a fifth season, but unofficially we have known for months that it is underway.

So there was a lot of talk about a new hit and that the only ones who were confirmed back were Álvaro Morte, although he himself recently commented that he did not know anything about a fifth season, and Itziar Ituño, but –watch out for spoilers from here– The end of the fourth has made it clear to us that there is still a lot of fabric to cut in which the band is performing at the Bank of Spain. Next we will review what you know for now of this season 5.

The history

The fourth season was a direct continuation of the third and it is clear that the fifth has to be the fourth. The outcome of the latter has left us with conflicting feelings. On the one hand, the joy within the Bank of Spain for the return of Lisbon with the rest of the band. For this, it had first to be released in a cunning plan for which he had to count on the help of some miners from Asturias.

After snatching it from the police in the court parking lot, The Professor activates the plan for which he needed to keep Gandía alive. He manages to deceive the police and the character played by Ituño thus manages to reunite with Tokyo, Rio, Denver, Stockholm, Palermo, Helsinki, Bogotá and Manila, although not with Nairobi, mercilessly executed by Gandía in the sixth episode of the fourth season.

Inside the Bank of Spain they are going to have to manage to finish melting the gold before starting the escape plan. Of course, they will not have anything easy because they could stop having the help of The Professor, who is in a very delicate situation right now.

Alicia is currently a fugitive from justice after confessing to all the bad practices of the forces of order in her efforts to end the gang, but she has had time to discover the mole who had The Professor inside the tent. That has allowed him to locate him and the joy within the Bank of Spain is opposed to seeing the character played by Morte pointed at gunpoint by Alicia, who does not hesitate to pronounce a resounding "Checkmate, you bastard".

The series has made us believe that The Professor is going to be the next to fall, but that the story has to go on is something that we all have very clear. Perhaps a miraculous comeback from Marseille could prevent what seems inevitable? It seems more logical to think that Alicia is now going to have her own plans to disappear and start a new life with a good economic mattress.

The cast

We are sure to see all the actors again in this fifth season, including Alba Flores like Nairobi. After all, the series uses flashbacks a lot and both the Berlin of Pedro Alonso like the Moscow of Paco Tous They continue to appear despite the fact that their characters died at the end of the second season.

With whom there can be no doubt are Álvaro Morte (The Professor), Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Úrsula Corberó (Tokyo), Miguel Herran (River), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Esther Holly (Stockholm), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Belén Cuesta (Manila), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogotá), Luka Peros (Marseilles), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo), Najwa Nimri (Alicia), Fernando Cayo (Tamayo) and Enrique Arce (Arthur).

The filming

When the existence of a fifth season was leaked, there was talk that the filming of the new episodes would take place in early 2020, but nothing more has been known about it. It may be the case that the recording has started without being announced, but if it has happened, the coronavirus crisis it would have prevented him from going ahead. And if not, what is making it impossible is for it to just start.

The release date

Season 5 isn't even official, so of a release date we better not even talk for now. Due to the coronavirus crisis, we cannot even take as reference the almost nine months that passed between the premiere of the third and the fourth to make hypotheses, but what we can almost certainly assume is that in 2020 we will not see new episodes of 'La paper house '.