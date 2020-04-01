The paper house reveals the titles of all the episodes of part 4

Share it:

Netflix has decided to make public all the titles of each of the episodes that will make up the fourth part of The paper house Now that we are a few days from the premiere of the same.

In these eight titles we have several clues and references that at the moment we do not know where they will take us because the series is in its prime I have and we can expect anything from this fiction where some rather unstable thieves execute quite elaborate plans to put the forces of the order in check.

The end of Part 3 left us with our antiheroes on the ropes as their plan crumbled before their eyes and team members were either gunned down or arrested.

The followers of the series will be more than expectant to see how the protagonists manage to turn the situation around and see if a happy ending is possible where they can spend all that gold they intend to steal.

The national talent cast that shapes the series includes Álvaro Morte (the teacher), Úrsula Corberó (Tokyo), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Alba Flores (Nairobi), Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Miguel Herrán (Rio), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Luka Peros (Marseille), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogotá) and Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo). In front of them, Najwa Nimri (Inspectora Sierra), Fernando Cayo (Coronel Tamayo), Juan Fernández (Coronel Prieto), Fernando Soto (Ángel) and Mario de la Rosa (Suárez) give life to the members of the police who will try to destroy "the resistance". To all of them are now added Pep Munné (Governor), Enrique Arce (Arturo Román), Kiti Manver (Mariví), José Manuel Poga (Gandía).