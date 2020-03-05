The paper house returns with more chaos, confusion and an infiltrate

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Netflix has revealed on Thursday the official trailer of the fourth season of 'The paper house', which will premiere on April 3, in which chaos, explosions and confusion will mark the future of the band led by the teacher .

'The paper house: Part 4' begins immersed in absolute chaos: the professor assumes that Lisbon has been executed, Rio and Tokyo have flown a tank, Nairobi is torn between life and death and the new members of the band generate tension among the most veteran.

Because of the images shared by Netflix, the band is going through one of its worst moments, a situation that will get worse after the appearance of an enemy Among its ranks that will put the robbery in grave danger.

The countdown to see the members of 'The Resistance', called that now by the professor, has begun with the launch, globally, of this trailer in which, once again, it is clear that this Story is 'more than a robbery'.

The cast will continue to be led, on the side of 'La Resistencia', by Álvaro Morte (the teacher), Úrsula Corberó (Tokyo), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Alba Flores (Nairobi), Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Miguel Herrán ( Rio), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Luka Peros (Marseille), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogotá) and Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo).

In front of them, Najwa Nimri (Inspector Sierra), Fernando Cayo (Colonel Tamayo), Juan Fernández (Coronel Prieto), Fernando Soto (Angel) and Mario de la Rosa (Suarez) will give life to the members of the police who will try to destroy the teacher. The main cast is completed with Pep Munné (Governor), Enrique Arce (Arturo Román), Kiti Manver (Mariví) and José Manuel Poga (Gandía).

Created by Álex Pina and produced by Vancouver Media for Netflix, the fourth part has a team of directors composed of Jesús Colmenar, Javier Quintas, Koldo Serra and Álex Rodrigo.

The script, meanwhile, is signed by Javier Gómez Santander (script coordinator) along with Luis Moya, Juan Salvador López, Ana Boyero, Emilio Díez, Alberto Úcar, David Barrocal and Esther Martínez Lobato.