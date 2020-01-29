'The paper house' returns on April 3 with its fourth season

Share it:

'Paper house'will return earlier than expected to Netflix with his fourth and highly anticipated season, in which he will have to solve once and for all what has happened to he robbed the Bank of Spain in which the protagonists were involved. The 'cliffhanger' left us breathless (and MANY unresolved questions) and now it's time to unveil everything that awaits them (and that relentless detective played by Najwa Nimri) and if this time they can leave the quagmire where they have gotten into. The structure is repeated, two seasons per robbery, and now we have to know the outcome of the second of those presented to us by the production created by Alex Pina. Enter the date: on April 3 The most successful Spanish series of recent years is back. And of the 21st century?

The date has been known during the celebrations of the Comic Con from Brazil, where the series remains an incontestable phenomenon but, in case there were doubts, the Netflix Spain Twitter account has made it clear with an enlightening message:

If we remember, the third season left us with the intrigue in the body when the band of thieves led by The Professor (Álvaro Morte), with their already iconic red monkeys and Dalí masks, they broke into the Bank of Spain to get the best kept secrets of the State and thus blackmail the government to free the captive Rio (Miguel Herrán).

However, not all plans go as you want, and this is not the same situation controlled to detail that they had in the Mint and Doorbell. Now things get complicated, and it seems that his opponent, Inspector Sierra (Nimri), is one of his toughest opponents to beat. Úrsula Corberó (Tokyo), Alba Flowers (Nairobi), Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Esther Holly (Stockholm), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Luka Peros (Marseilles), Hovic Keuchkerian (Bogotá) and Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo) are some of the robbers who will return.

What is clear to us is that 'The paper house' will not end this fourth season: the fifth installment is already confirmed, and with the success that it reaps internationally as one of the most watched Netflix series doesn't surprise us. To know when that new season will come and what will happen in it, we will first have to go through the next spring. Without a doubt, the tension will be served.