The Paper House: Netflix reveals the official trailer for Season 4

Finally, many will say. Less than a month remains for the expected return of The paper house. A countdown, for the fourth season, which begins today with the premiere of the official trailer that Netflix has released globally. Remember that this part will arrive on the streaming platform on April 3, 2020. Below you can see the progress.

The fact is that this fourth season begins immersed in chaos: the professor assumes that Lisbon has been executed, Rio and Tokyo have flown a tank and Nairobi is torn between life and death. The band is going through one of its toughest moments and the appearance of an enemy among its ranks will put the robbery in grave danger.

Created by Álex Pina and produced by Vancouver Media for Netflix, the fourth part has a team of directors composed of Jesús Colmenar, Javier Quintas, Koldo Serra and Álex Rodrigo. For its part, the script is sasaplanded by Javier Gómez Santander (script coordinator) along with Luis Moya, Juan Salvador López, Ana Boyero, Emilio Díez, Alberto Úcar, David Barrocal and Esther Martínez Lobato. In addition, Migue Amodeo and Abdón Alcañiz repeat as director of photography and art director respectively, while Cristina López Ferraz returns to lead the production.

Obviously, it is still too early to think about it, but we remind you that the series could already have a fifth season (in production phase). Therefore, it is hoped that this fourth will leave some questions to answer when finished.

On the other hand, if the wait for the fourth season is getting too long and the trailer has known you little, you can always kill time with a good read. And in that case, we propose this article. In it, we talk about a few curiosities that, probably, you did not know about the series.