The paper house, Najwa Nimri posts a photo from the set of season 5

Najwa Nimri is about to return as Alicia Sierra in the fifth season of The paper house, currently in progress. Nimri has released an image from the set of the Netflix series, which will soon return to screens through the streaming platform on which it has achieved extraordinary success in recent years.

Although Alicia Sierra is one of the most hated characters in the series, fans praised Najwa Nimri’s performance, who thanks to his interpretative talent has given a considerable depth to the character, ready to return and put a spoke in the wheel again to the Professor.

Here then a photo that portrays her busy on set of the fifth season. The paper house debuted in Spain on Antena 3 and then landed on Netflix and achieved great success all over the world. Since the first season, with the story of an extremely ambitious and rather original heist; enter the Fábrica Nacional de Moneda y Timbre, have millions of banknotes printed and escape with the loot.

An opening that immediately conquered audiences all over the world, adding some rather iconic elements to the narrative, such as the characterization of the characters.

That’s why fans are now eagerly awaiting the new cycle of episodes and the photo of Najwa Nimri back on the set has thrilled the fans, who are waiting for nothing but to see the continuation of the narrative.

