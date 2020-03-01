 The Palpatine of The Rise of Skywalker was a clone and almost appeared in The Force Awakens

Share it:

The Palpatine's return it was one of the great twists of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", However, it was one of the issues that was also left somewhat in the air in the film, because far from explaining how his return occurred, they chose to leave clues and clues so that the fan would already assemble his composition.

Now, thanks to Rae Carson's novel from the movie, "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Expanded Edition", we discovered in more detail what was the idea behind the reappearance of Palpatine. The novel will not be released until next week, but at C2E2 in Chicago some copies were delivered to attendees, which has caused some of these details to be leaked.

An excerpt that tells the moment in which Kylo Ren meets Palpatine for the first time in Exegol reconfirms the idea that the Palpaltine we see is really a clone, and not the real body of the Sith, something also logical given its end in "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi".

All the bottles were empty of liquid except one, which was almost depleted. Kylo moved closer. I had seen this device before, too, when I studied the Clone War as a child. The liquid that flowed in the living nightmare before him was fighting a losing battle to sustain the Emperor's putrid flesh – it can be read in an excerpt from the novel.

Cinefex magazine has also spoken with special effects supervisor Roger Guyett, who, in addition to confirming the idea of ​​the clone, reveals that director J.J. Abrams raised Palpatine's return even to "Star Wars: The Force Awakens".

(The actor) Ian (McDiarmid) was a very important part of the original films, Guyett says to the publication. J.J. I wanted to bring it back to reveal that Palpatine was not completely destroyed in (The Force Awakens). He created a clone of himself and, with the help of the Sith loyalists, he rebuilt himself to a fragmented and unstable state. When Kylo knows him, Palpatine is not fully formed, and depends on tubes and mechanics, moving through this Sith laboratory in a mechanism that Kevin Jenkins designed. He has the spirit of the Sith, but is trapped inside an incomplete body.

