The "painful" defeat against Rafa Nadal, which was a lesson for Tsitsipas

February 11, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
It happened more than a year ago, but it was a lesson that Stefanos Tsitsipas does not forget. The Greek tennis player has recognized in an interview how much he learned in the semifinal match of the Australian Open 2019 before Rafael Nadal despite the overwhelming defeat he suffered.

The Spanish won 6-2, 6-4 and 6-0 in a game that the Greek keeps in his memory as a lesson. "The big defeats are important in my career, since it makes me want to come back stronger. Without them I feel that I am perfect, which is not true"He told the portal ATPTour.com." That defeat in the semifinals was painful. He was so close to reaching a Grand Slam final, something he had always dreamed of … "Tsitsipas acknowledges that he did not give up at all in that game even though he had been at a good level the previous two weeks.

The Greek says he understood that you can't make "winning shots and direct serves" all the time. "I was trying to improve and improve, but I started to go backwards. When you put so much work and effort, it sometimes has the opposite effect. That was what happened. I knew that I had to relax and not expect so much from me, "he says.

That match helped him remember that "I had to enjoy the game" and not go out to the matches to gain an advantage from the first minute. "You can't do everything perfectly," recalls the Greek in an interview in which he says he now knows how to manage his energy in a wiser way, "knowing when to press and when to conserve some energy."

