“The pact”: the meeting between Cristiano Ronaldo and Andrea Pirlo to define the future of Juventus

“El pacto”, the cover of La Gazzetta dello Sport about the meeting between Andrea Pirlo and Cristiano Ronaldo

Times of change are looming in Juventus after the elimination in the quarterfinals of the Champions League at the hands of Lyon. Despite winning the Scudetto (ninth in a row for the institution), the club decided to fire Maurizio Sarri and bet on Andrea Pirlo, who will have his first experience in front of a professional team.

The Old lady, with Andrea Agnelli (president), Pavel Nedved (vice president) and Fabio Paratici (sports director) at the helm, he opted for the former central midfielder to carry out the renovation in the squad.

According to the cover of The Gazzetta dello Sport, Pirlo and Cristiano Ronaldo signed “a pact” during their first face-to-face at the Juventus training center. In recent days they had crossed several telephone calls, in which each one expressed their thoughts and how to continue to turn the page and go in search of revenge on the international level and continue making history in Calcio and trying to get a historic tenth title consecutively.

Andrea Pirlo started his adventure as Juventus coach (REUTERS / Massimo Pinca)

The newspaper reports that a glance was enough for both to seal an unwritten treaty, in which the two promised to push forward and blindly trust each other for the good of the club. Although they never met on any campus, they hold each other in high regard.

The aforementioned media emphasizes that the Portuguese forward still feels competitive, which is why he completely rejected changing the air and heading towards less demanding leagues but with economic weight, such as those of China or the United States. CR7 He gave his vote of confidence to Andrea Pirlo, who chose the 5-time Ballon d’Or as the mainstay of his new project.

“We had already talked a few days ago before starting. Yesterday we talked a little about everything, about the present and the past. In the coming weeks we will go into more technical details ”, he explained at a press conference.

The only ones absent yesterday were the two injured: Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt and Argentine forward Paulo Dybala. “It has never been on the market. He is an important player and will be part of this project “, Pirlo warned about The jewel.

On the chance to put the Cordovan next to CR7 on offense, he commented: “Quality players can always play together, as long as there is sacrifice. The more quality players there are, the more chances there will be to win, but always within a team structure. The sacrifice and the desire to work for the team will weigh “.

Andrea Pirlo seeks to build a team around Cristiano Ronaldo (REUTERS / Massimo Pinca)

In addition to the departure of Frenchman Blaise Matuidi to Inter Miami of the MLS Other outings are expected, such as Gonzalo Higuaín’s. On the cover of The Gazzetta dello Sport they also mention that the agreement to get rid of your file is imminent. The first they are considering is to sell Pipita to the United States, although it is not ruled out that they will reach an agreement to terminate his contract (it expires in June 2021 and currently receives about 7.5 million euros per season). Another who would run with the same fate as the Argentine would be the German midfielder Sami Khedira.

Regarding the former River, the DT outlined: “I spoke with him. He is a person I admire a lot, he made an important cycle here, he was a great player but talking to him we decided that the paths should be separated. He was a great champion but the cycles are over ”.

To the new faces of Arthur (Barcelona) and Dejan Kulusevski (they bought it from Atalanta but gave it to Parma to continue its evolution), the coach’s requests are added. One of the positions to reinforce is that of the center forward, so that the DT does not live the same as Sarri with Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala. On the wish list stands out the option of Edin Dzeko from Rome. For the middle of the field, two old acquaintances appear as options: Arturo Vidal (he was declared expendable in the Culé team) and Paul Pogba (it seems impossible, since his representative, Mino Raiola, said that he is comfortable in Manchester United).

