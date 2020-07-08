The owners of Mazatlán FC and Xolos will attend the AMLO dinner with Donald Trump

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Darkroom

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, will dine tonight with his American counterpartDonald Trump And they will be accompanied by two important Mexican businessmen who also own two Mexican soccer teams.

Ricardo Salinas Pliego, owner of Mazatlan FC, and Carlos Hank González, Sinaloa Golds and Xolos, are part of the group of eleven Mexican businessmen who accompany the President of Mexico in his visit to the White House, a group in which the incorporation of Olegario Vázquez, former owner of Roosters of Querétaro.

López Obrador arrived this Tuesday afternoon in Washington DC, in the United States, where he will meet his counterpart Donald Trump as part of the start of the Free Trade Agreement or T-MEC.

The morning of this Wednesday López Obrador was present at a wreath deposit ceremony at the Abraham Lincoln Monument, later in the same ceremony in the Benito Juárez statue, where he was received by countrymen who they celebrated their sight.

Salinas Pliego requested 400 million pesos to not move to Monarcas

Mazatlán FC Stadium (Photo: Twitter / @QuirinoOC)

He Michoacán government had to pay 400 million pesos for prevent the Monarcas Morelia organization from requesting a change of venue to Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

Given the impossibility of obtaining the resources, on Tuesday, June 2 the organization made the request for change of venue and name before Liga MX and the Mexican Soccer Federation. The guarantee for the process to be carried out depends on the Assembly of Owners, which will not represent any problem.

According to the magazine Process, Aztec TV, which belongs to Grupo Salinas, sought to negotiate with the state government a subsidy for 400 million pesos to finance Monarchs.

The company belongs to businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego, who is the second richest man in Mexico, with an estimated capital of USD 11.7 billion.

(Photo: Cuartoscuro)

"The position of the state government is clear: it will do everything necessary for the team to stay, but something achievable in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. What does this mean? Without compromising strategic economic resources that we are very clear about today: they are for the health and life care of the people of Michoacán ”, he indicated Carlos Herrera Tello, state secretary of government, for the weekly.

The commercial strategy was to improve the economic conditions for the company's business. Annually, the club obtained 40 million pesos, according to the publication, in addition, that it did not pay for the use of the Morelos Stadium, by the agreement it had.

The organization has been under the management of TV Azteca since 1996 and on various occasions they requested subsidies in exchange for remaining in the entity, and they have mentioned that for the company it does not represent an asset that generates profits.

In accordance with ESPN, the agreement between the Government of Sinaloa, which heads Quirino Ordaz, with Grupo Salinas it would be not less than five years, the above benefits the plaza because it is the same period in which the rise and fall in Mexican soccer will not apply. On the other hand, The marketing of the stadium will be in charge of the team owners.

The state government allocated 652.2 million pesos in the construction of a soccer stadium in Mazatlán. The building began to be built without them having a team to house.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

6 years after impact: why Germany was the perfect storm for Brazil in the historic 7-1

The moving farewell of a figure from Los Pumas after the death of his sister

Tyson revealed the biggest secret of his physical transformation: how many kilos did he lose