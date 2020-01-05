Sports

The owner of Almeria met with Zidane and José María Gutiérrez

January 5, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Turki Al-Sheikh received the coach of Real Madrid, this Sunday, accompanied by José María Gutiérrez, who already knew French and had shared a profession in the merengue quarry in previous years with him.

The owner of Almeria took advantage of the small private meeting to joke with Zinedine Zidane, who was reflected a smile on the face in each of the photographs published by the co-leader of The SmartBank League in their official social networks.

The Frenchman, meanwhile, took the opportunity to autograph a shirt of the Real Madrid to Al-sheikh and he did not hesitate to recreate the famous header that the coach of the Real Madrid to Materazzi in the final of the World Cup in Germany, in 2006.

Between laughs, jokes and soccer talks, this meeting ended where they shared two coaches who are triumphing in their respective teams: one that beat the Getafe this weekend and the other who beat the Lugo 4-0 in the silver division of Spanish football.

