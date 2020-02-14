The OVO dedicated to JoJo's Bizarre Adventures has been shown in a new trailer

Share it:

Through the official website dedicated to JoJo's Bizarre Adventures, a new and rich trailer dedicated to the second episode of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan (Kishibe Rohan wa Ugokanai), chatted OVA that had made fans of the franchise talk a lot, episode entitled The Run.

Previously some trailers on the OJ of JoJo's The Bizarre Adventures had already been revealed, occasions during which various information on the voice actors had been revealed, such as the confirmation that Kouki Uchiyama will play Yoma Hashimoto while Hiroki Takahashi will give his voice to a young man whose name has not yet been revealed.

As stated, JoJo's Le Bizzarre Avventure will be released from March 25, 2020 in home video, DVD and Blu-ray, with an additional collector's edition which will also include the two previously released OVAs. The anime studio David Production – which is in charge of the project – had adapted two previous stories of So Spoke Kishibe Rohan. The episode "Fugō Mura" (Millionaire Village) had been made available to all those who had purchased all 13 volumes of DVD or Blu-ray of the JoJo Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable anime in 2017. The episode " Mutsukabezaka "(Mutsukabe Hill) has instead arrived with the second volume of the manga that arrived last year.

In case you don't know it, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan is a one-shot manga series created by Hirohiko Araki starring Rohan Kishibe, character of JoJo Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable who identifies himself as Araki's imaginary alter ego. Shueisha originally published the first volume of the different stories of Kishibe Rohan wa Ugokanai in November 2013.