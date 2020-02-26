The overwhelming criticism of Luis Suarez in the toughest moment of Barcelona against Naples

The analyst of the SER chain, Luis Suarez, He reacted to the first goal of the match between Naples and Barcelona.

The Italians were ahead on the scoreboard thanks to a Mertens goal in the 30 minute The forward kicked from the front without apparent difficulty due to an error of Setién's men.

The golden ball has ensured that: "Naples expected this, they expect a ruling, they know they will have more than one to profit as they have taken advantage of now."

"Some Barcelona players may hide that they are not Barcelona players", The commenter has added.