The Overwatch League and all Activision eSport events are now exclusive to YouTube

Activision Blizzard has entered into an agreement with Google for exclusive streaming of all its eSport competitions on YouTube. The Mountain View video platform has become an official partner of all leagues and events, including the Overwatch League and the Call of Duty League, which will therefore no longer be broadcast on Twitch.

"This is an exciting year for Activision Blizzard Esports, since the inaugural season of the Call of Duty League has started and for the first time in the Overwatch League the matches will be held at home of the different franchises", he has declared Pete Vlastelica, CEO of Activision Blizzard Esports. "Our mission is to create high quality competitive entertainment that our fans can follow from all over the world, live or on-demand, and to celebrate our players as the superstars they are".

"The Overwatch League and the Call of Duty League are examples of world-class Esports content par excellence"he said instead Ryan Wyatt, head of YouTube Gaming. "I couldn't be more excited about Activision Blizzard's choice to broadcast both leagues exclusively on YouTube."

The Call of Duty League, remember, began yesterday in Minneapolis, where the 12 participating teams will battle in an intense three days. The Overwatch League will begin in February, and will once again see the participation of twenty teams from all over the world.