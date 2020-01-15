The Overwatch 2 campaign "will be a complete experience"

Share it:

Jeff Kaplan, vice president of Blizzard entertainment, is excited about Overwatch 2 and has again talked about the great novelty of the game (its campaign mode) in statements collected by the GamesRadar teammates. In them, Kaplan says that this will be "a complete experience" and that "for the first time Overwatch narrative and story will be boosted through gameplay" A PvE mode (Player versus Environment) that did not have the first part and that this time can also be enjoyed with several friends: “We are working on a cooperative function for these Hero Missions (provisional name of the campaign) that would make them much more rejugables and that are enhanced with a system of own progression that allows each hero to level up and gain new powers. ”

This campaign mode, which claims to be as important to the sequel as its multiplayer, will be written by Michael Chu, who has worked in more than fifteen short films about Overwatch and has taken the baton in many of the videos about the origins of each character. The author has the difficult task of combine all the lore created around the saga and he has already revealed that he will address this mission with a narrative that will follow different perspectives and that will be developed throughout a story that will last “what you could expect from any AAA category game"

They take it easy

Although it was presented in the last Blizzcon 2019, the truth is that Kaplan and Blizzard “have no idea” of when Overwatch 2 will be released. They are working without a date in mind to keep up and not demoralize. Within the company they believe that the game will be the perfect example of what a sequel should be and they have confessed that they also prepare a great compatibility with the previous one, so that we can transfer to the sequel all our progress and belongings to date. Let's cross our fingers so that with a little luck we know more about the title before the Blizzcon 2020.

I GamesRadar Font