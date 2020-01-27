The ovation to Rafa Nadal for his words about Kobe Bryant

Rafa Nadal is in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open after beating Nick Kyrgios in the round of 16. The Spanish tennis player had a gesture with Kobe Bryant the day the world of sport he lamented his death tFlush a helicopter accident. After the game, the Manacorí dedicated the victory to the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

"What can I say. I have woken up with this terrible news. I am very sad. He has been one of the great athletes in history. He deserves great applause. I didn't spend much time with him, but I met him. I have a very close friend who played with him a long time, Pau Gasol, "he began to explain.

"He always told me that his spirit of self-improvement, hard work … He always wanted more and improved his level. He has been a great inspiration for the sport and for many children. Kobe Bryant will always be in our hearts and minds for the rest of our lives, "he concluded.

All accident victims, identified

The former basketball player, Gianna María -una of his four daughters- and seven other people died this Sunday in a remote area of ​​the city of Calabasas, about 50 kilometers northwest of Los Angeles. The names of the people on board are John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah and Payton Chester and Ara Zobayan.