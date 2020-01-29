Sports

The ovation of the public to Rafa Nadal after his defeat against Thiem in Australia

January 29, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
All spectators present at the Rod laver – Central track of the Australian Open – wanted to thank the tremendous effort made by Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinal match against the Austrian Dominic Thiem.

At the end of the match, in which the Spanish fell 7-6, 7-6, 4-6 and 7-6, all the spectators wanted to say goodbye to the Spanish tennis player with a huge and prolonged ovation. The Manacor did not hesitate to respond to the gesture of respect of the fans and applauded dedicated a Affectionate greeting and applause to the thousands of spectators present in the game, which lasted more than four hours. In the video that gathers the moment, the official account of the Australian Open gave the key of the moment. "What warrior is this man", he said in the text that accompanied the video.

The spectators appreciated the effort made by Rafa Nadal after losing the first two sets in sudden death (7-6 and 7-6). He reacted in an outstanding way to take the third (6-4) and to overcome several very difficult moments in the fourth, which in the end went to a sudden new death in which the Austrian tennis player prevailed.

