The Outsider, the adaptation of Stephen King’s novel will not be a limited series

As confirmed by Yul Vázquez, star of The Outsider, the miniseries based on the Stephen King novel will continue although, it is not yet known how. Perhaps it will be extended by other tales of the King of Horror.

“This is not a limited series”, Vázquez told ComicBook.com during a recent interview. “I can’t say anything about it, but all I can tell you is that this is not a limited series“. The actor has not even provided information on his possible return.

The 10 episodes of The Outsider follow the story of the police detective Ralph Anderson, played by Ben Mendelsohn, as he tries to shed light on the discovery of the mutilated body of Frankie Peterson, an 11-year-old boy found in the Georgia woods. The mysterious circumstances surrounding this horrific crime lead Ralph, still grieved by the recent death of his son, to involve the private investigator Holly Gibney, a woman outside the box, thanks to whom he could solve this shocking case.

As is very often the case in King’s universe, The Outsider links to various other stories by the author’s other stories. Notably Holly Gibney also appears in the tale If It Bleeds, which sees the detective involved in a school bombing case. The woman will come to the conclusion that the journalist dealing with the news may have somehow connected to this terrible tragedy. Many think precisely that this story may receive a television adaptation and therefore allow the continuation of The Outsider.

