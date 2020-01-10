The Outsider Review Stephen King Adaptation

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Much has been made of Stephen King, both on the big screen and the small one; However, there is a new title that arrives this weekend at HBO that promises to exceed all expectations, and by far: 'The Outsider'.

First of all, we must move forward that it is not easy to capture the tone of King's novels, his horrors, his monsters and his nightmares. Daylight sometimes makes the writer's best stories lose impact when they are moved from the pages to the screen. Take 'It' as an example. Without doubt Chapters I and II are King's most successful adaptations to date; however, both deliver pecan on occasion to create scenes that claim to be gloomy in something that borders on the 'clownesco' (and not in the good sense of the word). Some examples? The strange dance of Pennywise at the end of the first movie, all that debacle surrounding the "tacit" rarity of Richie Tozier, or even that giant spider from the 90's television version.

HBO

King's essence lies in how his prose convinces evil in everyday life, leaving you with the question of whether the supernatural horrors that lie beneath the surface could also infiltrate our world. It is a difficult balancing act that few adaptations of your work can handle. But let's go to the topic: let's talk about the new series of HBO: 'The Outsider'.

Because this new series not only captures that essence we mentioned, as well as King's tone. It goes much further. Based on one of the most recent novels of the well-known writer, this drama revolves around an impossible case of murder. Terry Maitland, coach, English teacher, husband and father of two girls, ends up being arrested and charged with the grotesque murder of an 11-year-old boy. Although Maitland has an alibi, his DNA was found at the crime scene along with his fingerprints. There is no mobile but there is an irrefutable proof.

The first two episodes This series of a total of ten chapters alternates Terry's arrest with the previous police investigation, which finds itself with a wider chain of child murders that are also characterized by the impossible.

A scandal team

With a script by Richard Price (The wire, The Night Of), this series is going to be an unquestionable success thanks in large part to the cast that is part of this new HBO adventure. The star of 'Captain Marvel', Ben Mendolsohn, is the melancholic detective Ralph Anderson, who magnanimously transmits the weight of pain with just a simple look or gesture. He is joined by other actors of impressive characters, including Julianne Nicholson and the 'AHS' student Mare Winningham, who play female roles that too often would be ungrateful in other crime programs of this nature.

Once the case is already open, it goes into action, for three episodes, Cynthia Erivo as private investigator Holly Gibney. His role positions 'The Outsider' as a semi-sequel to another Stephen King adaptation, 'Mr Mercedes'. It is possible that this detail goes unnoticed at the beginning, since Holly was originally played by a white actress named Justine Lupe; In addition, its arch is something slightly different. While the Holly we met in 'Mr. Mercedes' is anxious to a worrying point, Erivo's interpretation of the character is safer and his autistic tendencies are emphasized with some wise skills. The purists may not welcome this change, but the incorporation of Erivo into the series adds a new type of energy and avoids the clichés that often surround people living with Holly's condition.

Jason Bateman complete the cast, impressing both on and off the screen. The director in 'Ozark' not only appears as Terry, the so-called "murderer", but also directs the first two episodes, establishing a gradual sense of fear that is perceived in each scene.

A unique narrative

Bateman and the other directors play with a space flooded with grays and blues that hint at the presence of something from another world. Pain is something tangible that slowly drowns the life of each character before the threat of the titular Outsider is recognized by those involved in the case.

HBO

Camera locations further emphasize that sense of emptiness and sadness that seeps everywhere, disturbing viewers even before the death toll begins to accumulate. That widespread feeling of fear is always present no matter what is happening on the screen, remaining in the shadows. However, this emphasis on mood sometimes it can slow down the narrative, and very occasionally, the atmosphere is completely undermined by the dumbest kind of moments at which fans King have already got used to it. After all, did we really need to hear background noise while Holly investigated several monsters on her laptop? But these types of things are few and far between. Most of the series that Price has created it is a success.

Basing even the most surreal aspects of the series within the confines of a particularly chilling police procedure, the supernatural horrors underlying this story will seep into your brains long after the credits arrive in a way that few Stephen King adaptations have achieved. before.

Will be the 12th of January when 'The Outsider' lands on HBO.