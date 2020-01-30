The Outer Worlds receives date for its premiere on Nintendo Switch

Share it:

Although months ago The Outer Worlds It is available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One are still waiting for the premiere of the game Obsidian Entertainment users of Nintendo Switch, platform for which the title was announced in July last year.

Now they finally have a date to point all those players to have confirmed that The Outer Worlds will be on sale for Nintendo Switch from March 6 of this year.

The Outer Worlds for Nintendo Switch will go on sale in physical format (although there will be no cartridge, only a code to redeem in the store) and in digital format through the eShop.

The studio is splicing good news and announcements, because a couple of days ago they premiered Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire on PS4 and Xbox One, this being the last RPG inspired by the great classics of the genre (which they helped bring to life) They threw.

It is currently unknown what awaits us in the future in regards to Obsidian creatives, as The Outer Worlds is the last work they have published as an independent study. Now they are part of the Xbox Games Studios label and it is expected that their next works will only be put on sale on PC and Xbox Series X (surely also on Xbox One since Microsoft confirmed that during the first year of the console's life they would continue to launch games of his studies for the current console).

Obsidian has manufactured all kinds of jobs in the genre that best dominate. They have niche jewels like Alpha Protocol, oddities like Sout Park: The rod of truth, classics like Neverwinter Nights, Star Wars: KOTOR, Fallout: New vegas and so many others. About what to expect in The Outer Worlds you can read in our review.