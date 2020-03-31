Entertainment

The Outer Worlds receives a new release date for Nintendo Switch

March 31, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Obsidian has shared important information for all those who are waiting for the Nintendo Switch version to enjoy The Outer Worlds. Although initially the version was planned for this month of March that now ends, the game already has a new release date. And although it is not extremely distant, we will have to wait a little longer: the title will arrive at the Nintendo hybrid on June 5, 2020.

In addition, Obsidian has also shared vital information regarding how this expected release will take place. Thus, it has been confirmed that the physical version of The Outer Worlds will come in a physical cartridge that will be accompanied by a patch that could be up to 6 GB.

As the study explained in a statement, this patch will optimize the game, provide additional high-resolution textures, and include other solutions to provide Switch users with the best gaming experience. In short, knowing it in advance, we can make space on the console. Below you can see the publication that the studio has also shared on Twitter.

READ:  Jane the Virgin season 5: Netflix Release Schedule

On the other hand, the statement has also served to remember that the game will be released on Nintendo Switch with a price of 59.99 euros, both in its physical version and in its digital version.

In any case, if you have already enjoyed the original game on PS4, Xbox One or PC (whose IGN analysis you can read here), we remind you that a first DLC that will expand its history is already announced. At the moment it has not been specified if this content will also reach Nintendo Switch, but it is very likely since it is dated for this year 2020.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.