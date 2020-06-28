The Outer Worlds on Switch: better performance with the next patch

Share it:

The developers of Virtuos are working on a patch for The Outer Worlds that will help improve the performance of the Nintendo Switch version: this is confirmed by the managers of the social networks of Private Division, the publisher of the Switch edition of the new sci-fi RPG created by Obsidian.

As pointed out by the collective of Digital Foundry through their analysis that accompanied the launch of this porting, The Outher Worlds on Switch is not doing very well because of an annoying pop-in phenomenon and one dynamic resolution struggling to manage the framerate and thus offering a smooth gaming experience.

According to the message shared on Twitter by the Private Division, the authors of Virtuos are working hard for improve game performance, without however going into the merits of the interventions that the programmers of the expert software house of Singapore, who have specialized in porting for consoles such as BioShock on Switch.

Also regarding the launch period of this important free update, we are not offered any time reference, except the promise that this patch "will come soon". In the meantime, we leave you in the company of our review of The Outer Worlds for Switch.