The Outer Worlds on Nintendo Switch: postponed due to Coronavirus

From the Twitter account pages of Private Division An important news comes about the Nintendo Switch version of The Outer Worlds, appreciated sci-fi RPG developed by Obsidian.

By the end of January 2020, the release date of The Outer Worlds had been officially announced on the console of the Kyoto House, set for March 6th. Now however, it has been confirmed that the game has been postponed. The reasons behind the decision lie in the recent diffusion of the Coronavirus: the event, we read in the tweets that you find at the bottom of this news, would have had an impact on the team's activities Virtuos, which is currently working on the porting.

In particular, it is specified, the members of the software house are healthy, but theirs office has been closed for some time. As a result, Private Division has decided to redefine the roadmap for the publication of The Outer Worlds on Nintendo Switch. The game, at the moment, therefore remains again without a release date.

In communicating the news, a further port update was also offered for the Nintendo console. There retail version of the game, which originally had to include only one digital download code, will instead be distributed on cartridge.