The Outer Worlds: Obsidian announces the Peril on Gorgon expansion

As anticipated by the teaser of the expansion of The Outer Worlds, Obsidian and Private Division officially announce Peril of Gorgon, the first Microsoft space adventure DLC that will be available in September on PC and console.

Peril fo Gorgon promises to expand the playful offer and content of the action GDR of the authors of Fallout New Vegas thanks to the addition of a noir adventure that leads the explorers of the Alcione system on 'Gorgon asteroid to investigate the mysterious origin of Adrena-Time.

The expansion will bring new weapons and armor, but also bonuses, malus for the role-playing experience and the opportunity to freely explore the setting. The exit of The Outer Worlds Peril on Gorgon is scheduled for September 9, 2020 on PC, Xbox One and, presumably, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

On both PC and Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass members will be able to purchase this content DLC with one extra 10% discount on the list price that will be announced later. Waiting to receive more information on this interesting expansion pack, we leave you in the company of the presentation video of Peril on Gorgon and, if you missed it, to our review of The Outer Worlds.