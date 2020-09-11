The Outer Worlds Danger Su Gorgon: how to launch and start the DLC

The latest DLC dlc The Outer Worlds is finally available, and players are ready to embark on the new space adventure on Gorgone. If you are having difficulty accessing this new expansion, in this guide we will solve all your problems.

The first and most important thing to know is that, unlike what happens in most cases, you will only be able to access the Danger on Gorgon DLC if you have NOT completed the main adventure yet. This is because, once you reach Tartarus, in the final part of the game, you will be entangled in a series of missions without the possibility of interrupting them or leaving; as a result, you won’t be able to go back and indulge in the new Peril on Gorgon DLC.

In case you have already reached this final stage of the game, and still want to access the expansion, we unfortunately have bad news: you will have to load a previous save, or still start a new game. Once you have satisfied the previous requirement, here is the sequence of operations that you will have to do in order to start your adventure on Gorgon:

First thing, you will have to complete the Radio Free Monarch mission, which takes place more or less in the middle of the main story. If for some reason you don’t remember if you have completed it or not, just check your team members: if Snake he is one of your companions, then you can easily move on to the next phase; if not, you will have to complete the aforementioned mission first.

Climb aboard your Unreliable, and select any destination to travel to within the Alcione system: by doing so you will be intercepted by a man, who will present himself as a sort of interplanetary courier and will deliver you a package. To continue with the adventure, accept the delivery and open the package that will have been given to you.

Inside the package you will find an arm, ripped from its owner and delivered directly to your ship: at this point you will begin to investigate together with your companions, who will suggest you look for the answers to your questions about Gorgone.

We remind you that in the course of 2021 a second DLC for the game will also be released, entitled Assassinio Su Eridanos.