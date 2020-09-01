The Outer Worlds: Danger over Gorgon, new gameplay video from Gamescom

Share it:

In the hectic days of Gamescom 2020, the developers of Obsidian Entertainment re-project sci-fi RPG fans in the dimension of The Outer Worlds to show some of the activities that await them on PC and consoles with the Danger on Gorgon expansion.

With the first additional content linked to the story of their sci-fi adventure, the authors of Obsidian promise to expand the playful, narrative and content perimeter of the space comedy The Outer Worlds to introduce new weapons and armor, new environments and even more fun missions.

As we can admire in the gameplay trailer at the opening of the article, the explorers of the Alcione System will have to go to the asteroid Gorgon to investigate the mysterious origin of Adrena-Time. Also within the expansion will also find the original advantages and penalties which, in the intentions of the subsidiary of Xbox Game Studios, will contribute to making the title even more exciting.

The launch of The Outer Worlds Pericolo su Gorgone is scheduled for September 9 on Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. During the last Xbox Games Showcase, Obsidian announced support for Xbox Series X of The Outer Worlds and confirmed the development of the second DLC, Murder of Eridanos.