The Outer Worlds: Danger on Gorgone, the Italian trailer for the new DLC

During the Xbox Games Showcase on July 23, Private Division announced Peril On Gorgon (Danger on Gorgone) on first DLC from The Outer Worlds arriving in September.

"Peril on Gorgon adds a considerable amount of content to the universe of this title famous for its black humor. The new adventure, with a noir flavor, transports players to the asteroid Gorgon to investigate the mysterious origins of Adrena-Time. Once there you will discover new weapons and armor, advantages, defects and the same freedom of choice in facing the problems that made the original game so enjoyable."

Peril on Gorgon requires the base game to access the contents of the DLC players must have passed Monarch. The new expansion pack will be available for download on September 9 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC at the price of € 14.99 with 10% discount for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Peril on Gorgon will also be available as part of the Expansion Pass on sale for 24.99 euros, with guaranteed access to both DLCs.

The Outer Worlds has been very successful audiences and critics selling over two million copies and dominating the Xbox Game Pass charts for a long time after launch.