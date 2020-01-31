The Outer Worlds comes out in March on Switch, the retail version will only have a download code

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Virtuos developers set the official launch date for the Nintendo Switch port of The Outer Worlds, the brilliant space RPG signed by Obsidian Entertainment.

According to what revealed by Virtuos, Obsidian and the publisher Private Division, the official release of The Outer Worlds on Nintendo Switch is scheduled for March 6, 2020 both in its physical and digital editions that can be purchased on eShop. There retail version of the game, it is good to specify it, non will include a cartridge inside but a code to download the title.

As for the graphics and quality of this new version of thesci-fi epic to live among the planets of the alien system of Alcione, the authors of Obsidian said they were very surprised by the porting Switch of The Outer Worlds and the goodness of the work done by the guys from Virtuos, thanks to their experience acquired by the Singapore software house in the transpositions of cross-platform games for the hybrid console from Nintendo. In fact, Virtuos' digital forges have already produced Switch porting for projects such as L.A Noire, Dark Souls Remastered and Final Fantasy 12 The Zodiac Age in recent years.

Waiting to show you a video gameplay of the Switch version of The Outer Worlds, we leave you to official game cover (with attached indication ofno cartridge inside the box) and, if you haven't read it yet, to our review of The Outer Worlds in its original version for PC, Xbox One and PS4.