The Outer Worlds at two million copies, has the Game Pass affected sales?

Take-Two Interactive's latest financial results leave no room for doubt: The Outer Worlds by Obsidian (published by Private Division, T2's publishing label) has sold over two million copies, an important result for a new medium budget IP.

Speaking with the shareholders, the CEO of the Strauss Zelnick company he reflected on current business models, with particular reference to the Xbox Game Pass. The Outer Worlds also made its debut at the launch on the Microsoft service, despite this sales were still positive, Take-Two will therefore start to think globally, the company's goal will be to bring its games where there are active consumers and this also includes subscription services.

"Of course, subscription services are excellent for proposing and relaunching games that have already been released, but with The Outer Worlds we have tried a type of experimental approach that certainly worked. We are still in the beginning, we will try again when we think that this move will make sense."

Speaking of the Obsidian game, during the Take-Two conference with the shareholders it was confirmed that The Outer Worlds for Switch was postponed due to Coronavirus problems, the title will not be released in March as initially expected and is now devoid of a precise launch window.