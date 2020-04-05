The outcome of season 10 will come soon

Share it:

It was one of the worst news that the Coronavirus has brought to the world of series. Filming has been halted and seasons delayed. But it is that in the case of 'The Walking Dead' it has left us without the end of season 10. Come on, what is said halfway. Also, the tenth season of the series, commanded by Angela Kang, had returned to fiction. zombie to his best form, and he grew chapter by chapter. So fans are especially disappointed with this break.

Notwithstanding, AMC has just announced some changes that will help the end of the season to come as soon as possible. It turns out that the big problem is in the filming of the final chapter, 'A Certain Doom'. It seems that this chapter will be delayed, placing it as a special episode between season 10 and 11. The tenth season would end with 'The Tower' this same weekend.

Speaking for Comicbook, Angela Kang explains how close they are to ending:

We deliver episodes for special effects two weeks before airing. We had been working for a week and a half when everything stopped in California. Although the effects can be remotely continued, there are still some shots that need to be shot and some mechanical process that has to be done on the set. They are very complicated VFX equipment and you cannot move to someone's house.

The good news is that Kang and his team promise to finish 'A Certain Doom' as soon as possible.

We are very, very close to finishing it. I think when the world is safe and people come out, we will probably finish the whole effects process very, very quickly. We hope to return once everyone is back and up and running.

Worse news awaits season 11. Kang admitted that it is difficult to move forward with writing and planning the season without being able to gather the team in the same workspace.