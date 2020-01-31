The outbreak of Coronavirus has also forced to postpone the Taipei Game Show 2020

Share it:

Although it was announced today, you probably saw the temporary cancellation of the Taipei Game Show 2020 given the difficult situation that the Chinese people are going through the deadly outbreak of Coronavirus that has already killed hundreds of inhabitants of the Asian country.

The organization has announced that they will delay the event until this summer and that they will soon share more information where the new date and possible changes to be made in the program would be announced due to the change in the calendar.

QUIEN. has declared global emergency as Wuhan coronavirus spreads. We have decided to postpone 2020 Taipei Game Show to this summer. Details will be announced in the upcoming days. #TaipeiGameShow # TaipeiGameShow2020 #staysafe #stayhealthy #stayawesome pic.twitter.com/vSSs5QvEMR – Taipei Game Show (@TaipeiGameShow) January 31, 2020

"WHO has declared a global emergency due to the expansion of the Coronavirus in Wuhan. We have decided to postpone the Taipei Game Show 2020 until this summer. We will announce the details in the coming days".

The event is one of many canceled in China to try to prevent large groups of citizens from meeting in the same place thus helping the virus to spread more easily.

Yesterday, WHO declared the international emergency due to the proliferation of the virus and said that this state of alert was not due to what happened in China, since the global alert was declared for cases that occurred in external countries and was especially concerned that the virus could arrive to countries that do not have the necessary measures to contain and treat an epidemic like this.

Preventive measures to stay away from danger groups range from maintaining regular hygiene and avoiding large groups of people. Frequent hand washing, wearing a mask, and keeping at least one meter away with other people on the street should help avoid contagion as much as possible. It is advisable to see a doctor if symptoms begin to be found that could be confused with a cold that also causes breathing difficulties.