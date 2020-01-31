Entertainment

The outbreak of Coronavirus has also forced to postpone the Taipei Game Show 2020

January 31, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Although it was announced today, you probably saw the temporary cancellation of the Taipei Game Show 2020 given the difficult situation that the Chinese people are going through the deadly outbreak of Coronavirus that has already killed hundreds of inhabitants of the Asian country.

The organization has announced that they will delay the event until this summer and that they will soon share more information where the new date and possible changes to be made in the program would be announced due to the change in the calendar.

"WHO has declared a global emergency due to the expansion of the Coronavirus in Wuhan. We have decided to postpone the Taipei Game Show 2020 until this summer. We will announce the details in the coming days".

The event is one of many canceled in China to try to prevent large groups of citizens from meeting in the same place thus helping the virus to spread more easily.

Yesterday, WHO declared the international emergency due to the proliferation of the virus and said that this state of alert was not due to what happened in China, since the global alert was declared for cases that occurred in external countries and was especially concerned that the virus could arrive to countries that do not have the necessary measures to contain and treat an epidemic like this.

Preventive measures to stay away from danger groups range from maintaining regular hygiene and avoiding large groups of people. Frequent hand washing, wearing a mask, and keeping at least one meter away with other people on the street should help avoid contagion as much as possible. It is advisable to see a doctor if symptoms begin to be found that could be confused with a cold that also causes breathing difficulties.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.