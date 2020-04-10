'The Others' will have an American remake

Share it:

'Los Otros' was one of the greatest successes in Amenábar's career. The movie, starring Nicole Kidman, managed to raise a whopping 200 million worldwide, with a budget of 17 million. Despite that ending so much like M. Night Shyamalan's 'The Sixth Sense', this is still one of our favorite horror movies, and Deadline now reports that Sentient Entertainment has just grabbed the rights to carry out a remake Of the same.

The producer's plan is to reinvent and modernize the story, which is nearing its 20th anniversary, and the outlet claims that the project has already attracted great interest from numerous Hollywood talents. In the original movie we traveled to Jersey Island in 1945. World War II is over, but Grace's husband (Nicole Kidman) does not return. Alone in an isolated Victorian mansion, the woman educates her children within rigid religious norms. Children suffer from a strange disease: they cannot directly receive daylight. The three new servants entering the family life must learn a vital rule: the house will always be dark, and a door will never open if the old one has not been closed. But the strict order that Grace has imposed will be challenged by circumstances beyond her control.

"It is almost disturbing and strange how timely the issues are today: self-isolation, paranoia and fear, and, of course, the intense desire to protect our children and ourselves from harm"Sentient manager and producer Renee Tab said. "We hope to unravel the layers behind the main character Grace, whose pain and demons draw viewers on a truly compassionate journey."