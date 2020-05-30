The other side of the Indian Daniel Vega, former River goalkeeper: his political profile and the relationship with the aboriginal community of Neuquén

We always have conversations with Matías. He has his point of view. I value a lot when you have your idea of ​​country, of government. When I argue with Matías, he has it. We had debates, because we have different points of view. We have different ideas, but I also have friends with whom I debate but I feel that they say things that others say, which is not what they really think. A certain part of journalism does society very badly. They think for convenience, they are not objective. And I say it on both sides. Both opponents and government officials. I have a hard time watching television. I try to draw my own conclusions. For example, The pandemic has become very politicized. Many want to profit or destabilize. It is undeniable that there are certain interests. Each one has to draw their own conclusions. I identify a lot with the policies that are taken, not with the politicians. That is what you have to know how to differentiate. One does not have to incline for the politician himself, but for the policies that each party uses. That is what makes me lean towards one or the other.