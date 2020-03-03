'The Other Lamb' already has an official trailer

Share it:

From 'The Invitation' to 'Midsommar', horror movies with cults in them are a subgenre we could talk about long and hard. This list is now joined by 'The Other Lamb', a film that we could already see at the San Sebastian Festival and which has just been released his first official trailer.

In the purest style 'The Maid's Tale', the film will tell us Selah's story (Raffey Cassidy), a girl who has been in a cult since she was born. Together with a group of similarly cloistered young women, the young woman lives apparently detached from time, isolated from modern society in a remote forest community chaired by a man named Shepherd (Michiel Huisman), a controlling figure, a kind of messiah with a scary dark side. But when his world is shaken by a series of nightmare visions and disturbing revelations, Selah begins to question everything about his existence, including his loyalty to the Pastor, increasingly dangerous. Flooded in images of primitive and dreamlike terror, this provocative fable is a disturbing vision of the awakening and revolt of teenagers.

The film was the debut in the English direction of Małgorzata Szumowska ('Body', 'Mug'), with a script written by Catherine S. McMullen. Waiting to see her in our country, IFC Midnight will launch 'The Other Lamb' in the United States in some limited cinemas and on VOD platforms next April 3, 2020.