The other idol of Manu Ginobili: the story of the NBA figure that captivated him as much as Michael Jordan

The postcard of what could be Manu's room, full of memories of the NBA and with the player who fell in love with him in his adolescence (Mariano Llanes-Infobae)

The love story between Manu Ginobili and Michael Jordan is a well-known legend. Since he was a teenager, the last of the brothers was captivated by the historic number 23 of the Chicago Bulls. From his athletic ability to fly over the rim, or how he had the power to influence both sides of the court, they were some of the references with which the best basketball player in Argentine history was born at his home in Bahía Blanca.

There, in his room in the home where he grew up with the support of Yuyo and Raquel, his parents, there are treasures that have a very special affective value for Manu. Many are memories that mark the fanaticism that the Bahian had for Jordan. Videos in the old VHS format with specials on the secrets of the NBA and, above all, compiled with the titles that MJ knew how to get together with Pippen, Dennis Rodman and under the leadership of Phil Jackson.

“Jordan touches my intimate fibers, I grew up looking at him. It's emotional and it was a huge inspiration for me. "Ginobili said a few weeks ago on an Argentine television program. But beyond his idolatry for the legendary Chicago 23, Infobae was able to confirm a little known fact. Except for his close circle, for his family and for a person who could carry those two labels and who was key to Manu's first experience in the National League, hardly anyone remembers who was the player that captivated the man who won four rings in the NBA.

Oscar Sanchez, your mentor in Bahiense del Norte and the man who later took him to La Rioja to make him debut in the Argentine league with Andino's shirt, opened the door to Manu's adolescence and helped reveal who that other basketball player was, in addition to Jordan, whom Ginobili he loved to watch them play.

"He was a fan of the Golden State Warriors and whenever I went to the US on a trip he asked me to bring him something from the yellow and blue, at that time", he remembered Egg in dialogue with Infobae.

Yes, Jordan wasn't the only one who prompted Manu to dream of making it to the NBA. The other Ginobili was fascinated with was Tim Hardaway, a point guard who broke in at the end of the 80's and who led one of the best trios that the American league saw in all its history.

Draft 14th by the Warriors in 1989, Hardaway set foot in the NBA after standing out for four years in the NBA. University of El Paso, in Texas. As soon as he reached the franchise, he could not use his favorite number, 10, because a player who was almost 50 centimeters taller than him had it on his shirt. The following year, when the Sudanese Manute Bol He emigrated from California, he became the owner of that coat. And it also became the leader of a team that revolutionized the NBA with his frenzied attack.

Tim Hardaway, the player who fell in love with Ginobili in his teens

“I remember when I traveled to Chicago in the early 90's, I was met by Willy Scott at the airport. He was the base that I had in Estudiantes de Bahía Blanca. I traveled to camps in Chicago to find an African to bring to the National League. And from there we went straight to a Summer League game (NBA Summer League) and we met Tim hardaway”Said Sánchez from Mar del Plata.

“There I remembered that with Manu we always talked about him. He was a short, muscular base that jumped ", warned one of the closest friends of the Ginobili family.

Another of those who was encouraged to stir in his memories was someone who carries the same blood as the historic 5 of the Argentine team. Leandro Ginobili, the largest of the trio of basketball players, dusted off part of the history related to those old Warriors, a team that had achieved its last title in the 74-75 season and that was still far from the glory that it savored in recent years thanks to Stephen Curry and company.

“At that time, Golden State was a team led by Hardaway, Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond. They had an open, electric style of play, and were led by Don Nelson, who liked that kind of play. Emanuel always loved Tim, I even think he got a shirt from him ", explained the greatest of the Ginobili clan to Infobae from Bahía Blanca.

It was the 89-90 season the first that the point guard, the guard and the forward shared on the court. But in the second and last campaign, in the 1990-91The impact his ability to run and score had on the league was seen. Thanks to "Killer crossover" Hardaway's nickname, the nickname given to the Warriors' 10-ball move to snub his rival, plus Mullin's long-range shots and Richmond's athletic player-goalscorer combo, Golden State won 44 games in the regular season – his best record in nearly a decade – and ranked the playoffs as the second-most-scoring franchise on average (116.6 per game). In addition, the wonder trio was the one that added the most units throughout the year with 72.5 points among the team figures.

The success of that version of the Warriors was seen on and off the court. Statistically, for example, there was a game in which between the three they scored more than 100 points combined, a historical record: it was on June 18, 91 when, in the visit to the Philadelphia 76ers that ended in a victory for GS by 144-135, Tim, Chris and Mitch finished with 104 points. In addition, his explosion on the court caused the franchise near Oakland to exhaust each of the tickets available for each of the 41 games he played at home in his arena. But there is more.

In the middle of the season, The San Francisco Examiner, one of the most traditional newspapers in the area, proposed to Warriors fans to name the Big three that made up Hardaway-Mullin-Richmond. Once the team's fans sent their proposals by letter, a journalist went to a training session with a billboard and showed the three protagonists the options, who ended up choosing a nickname that was saved forever in the history of the NBA. After discarding several offers, the scorers of the Californian team were left with the nickname "Run TMC", in honor of the hip hop group Run DMC, but that he changed the T for the D to form the initials of each star.

Run TMC, the historic Golden State trio that Ginobili enjoyed when he was young

Beyond his impact on the NBA, Hardaway's Golden State story wasn't forever. After the trio with Mullin and Richmond fell apart when coach Nelson traded the latter and sent him to Sacramento in late '91, Tim stayed another three seasons with the Warriors until he moved to Miami and donned the jersey of the Heat. "Manu loved his famous crossover"Leandro recalled.

A little over a week ago, in dialogue with the podcast led by former NBA players Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles for the platform The Players TribuneHardaway remembered what it was like to be part of that team. “Wow, playing with Chris and Mich, life was easier with them. They knew how to move, be ready to shoot the hoop… I still see T-shirts that say 'Run TMC', it's amazing ”.

Huevo Sánchez with Manu Ginobili in San Antonio

With the difficulties of the time to get videos of other teams that were not the Bulls, Magic Johnson's Lakers or Larry Bird's Boston Celtics, Leandro Ginobili compared the difference that they had at that time to be able to access NBA games from Not as popular teams, as the Golden State ones were.

"You could see some games by images that came to us or flash, but you did not have the opportunity to see the complete videos of the champions, as happened at that time with the Jordan Bulls", said.

Of course, it is enough to do a careful analysis of the videos that Manu had in his room to know what Your Majesty nothing was missing. Summaries with Chicago's first three-time championship and other singles with the seasons from 96 to 98, the year of MJ's last time with the Bulls jersey, are in the same place he left them when the winner of two left home. Olympic medals.

“The other day, Raquel (her mother) sent me some photos of Emmanuel with some accessories that I had brought her. Those accessories that Dr. J -Julius Erving- used in the red, blue and white sleeves ”, he added Egg, who has known the Ginobili family for more than 40 years and who was one of the material authors who equipped Manu with dozens of accessories from the NBA world.

Almost 30 years passed from that time when Manu became a fan of a player who captivated him. No one in the family knows if the famous Tim Hardaway ever crossed the NBA world. That was a story that Ginobili kept foreverLike that scale poster of Jordan himself still standing next to his bed.

A postcard from Manu Ginobili against the Warrios, the team that fell in love with him as a teenager and against which he played his last game in the NBA (AFP)

