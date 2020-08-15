The other historic goals in the Champions League after Bayern Munich's 8-2 over Barcelona

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

This was the historic win for Bayern Munich against Barcelona in Lisbon

The match at the Da Luz stadium is history. The final result of a match that featured two candidates to reach the Champions League final was also historic. With two goals from Thomas Müller, another pair from Coutinho, plus the conquests of Ivan Perišić, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich and the competition's top scorer, Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich beat Lionel Messi's Barcelona 8-2.

Due to the difference in the game, added to the bulky result, the victory of the Germans was burned into the history of the highest club competition in European football. Especially for the defining instance of the tournament. The closest antecedent in a quarter-final series is 13 years old: for the second leg, Manchester United beat Roma 7-1 at Old Trafford. After losing 2-1 at the Olympic stadium in the Italian capital, the then team led by Sir Alex Fergusson gave a football lesson on English soil: two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo led the broad triumph of the Red Devils.

In addition to what happened with United, the Champions League recorded other historic wins. If we talk about the group stage, in the 2015-2016 edition it was the Real Madrid the team that triumphed by a big difference: won 8-0 to Malmö, from Sweden, in a contest in which he ended up becoming champion by the hand of Zinedine Zidane. In 2007, the Liverpool did the same against Besiktas, from Turkey, and also beat him by eight goals difference.

The closest precedent to a bulky quarter-final victory: In 2007, Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United beat Roma 7-1 at Old Trafford (Shutterstock})

Beyond the historic win against Barcelona, Bayern are a team used to starring in victories by a wide difference. In the round of 16, the Bavarians add two games won by seven goals: in March 2012, the Munich team beat Basel 7-0, from Switzerland, in the second leg of the series. Three years later, the rival who suffered to the German machine was Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, who received the same number of goals against.

In the run-up to the semifinals, too the Germans stand out with two other great performances in that instance. In the first leg of the 2012-2013 season, Bayern beat Barcelona 4-0 at the Allianz Arena. A year later, the Germans submitted to the classic rival of the culé, since they surpassed by the same result Real Madrid in Germany.

Unlike Bayern's winning streak, Barcelona added the worst defeat in its history in the Champions League. The closest antecedent of a failure for the culé institution dates back to 2019, when after beating Liverpool 3-0 in the Camp Nou, those led by Jürgen Klopp turned the series around at Anfield, thanks to a 4-0 that generated an internal shock for the Catalan club. A 4-0 by Paris Saint Germain in the first leg of the 2016-2017 season and Valencia's 1-4 in the 99-00, are other historical slaps suffered by a team that must find quick answers to be the protagonist again in Europe.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Quique Setién spoke about his continuity after the historic defeat against Bayern Munich: "Barcelona is a big club, this hurts them a lot"

The image of the absolute disappointment of Lionel Messi after suffering the worst defeat of his career

"I'm the first to go if necessary": Gerard Piqué starred in the crudest self-criticism after the historic elimination of Barcelona