"The other hand of God": 30 years after Maradona's save in San Paolo that saved Argentina from elimination in the 90 World Cup

“Fredriksson cannot referee one more game in his life. When mistakes of this magnitude are made in a World Cup, the result is falsified. The referee has not seen a penalty that we have all seen. This decision has conditioned the party. Later Fredriksson wanted to repair his damage with a multitude of favorable fouls in midfield. I hope that someday justice will be done against this referee, ”shot the European coach after the match, not knowing that despite the 4-0 win over Cameroon on the last date, they would be eliminated in the first round for finishing fourth in the group, just one unit behind. Argentina, who passed the phase as the best third.