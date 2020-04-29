The Oscars will not require that the candidate films be released in theaters

Share it:

Los Angeles (USA), Apr 28 (EFE) .- The Hollywood Academy modified the rules for the Oscar Awards for the coronavirus crisis on Tuesday and approved an exception that will allow the films that have not been shown in theaters may be candidates.

Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has just announced several changes to its regulations, including the possibility that a film not released in theaters but via streaming may be eligible for the Oscars .

"Until further notice, and only for the 93rd Awards, films that had a theatrical release planned but were previously available on a digital streaming service may be eligible for Best Film categories, the general and specialty sections, "the Academy reported in a statement sent to Efe.

This is the first time that Oscar organizers have agreed to this measure, which will cease to apply once federal, state and local authorities allow the reopening of cinemas.

The Academy firmly believes that there is no better way to experience the magic of movies than to see them in a movie theater, "the statement said.

Our commitment to that has not changed and is unwavering. However, the historically tragic covid-19 pandemic requires this temporary exception to our award eligibility rules. "

The transmission of the 93rd Academy Awards is scheduled for Sunday, February 28, 2021 on the US network ABC.

