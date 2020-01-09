The Oscars will not have presented this year either

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The gala of the Oscar will again dispense with a master of ceremonies for the second consecutive year after what happened in last year's edition, when a series of cancellations forced to resort to a whole collection of stars to liven up the evening.

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke confirmed the following: "Let me confirm this now, next to the Academy, there will be no traditional host this year"; is what could be read in The Hollywood Reporter.

Last year ABC achieved an increase of 11.5% in the audience that was attentive to the awards ceremony, so we can extract that in part for that reason we return to glimpse a ceremony without fixed presenters.

Voting for this year's awards closed on January 7 and nominations will be announced on January 13.

All the events of last year that led to a gala without a presenter we told you at the time here.